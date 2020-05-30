Nasser Hussain Questions Treatment Meted Out To Alex Hales, Feels Morgan Is Being Harsh

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain slammed limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan for the unfair treatment meted out to batsman Alex Hales and said that he was pushing it a little too much. England's World Cup-winning captain has been a bit harsh of Hales as he believes that playing for England requires on and off-field values that players need to strictly adhere to and that the wicketkeeper had shown absolute disregard for those values. Alex Hales was handed a 21-day suspension last year for the use of recreational drugs following which he was left out of the World Cup squad and has still not managed to make a comeback to the national side.

Nasser Hussain feels Morgan is being unfair

The former England captain, according to the Daily Mail, felt that Alex Hales had paid for his mistakes by being left out of the World cup-winning team and that it was unfair to not allow him to make his comeback. Further, Nasser Hussain slammed Eoin Morgan for being unfair towards Alex Hales and said that the rules should be the same for everyone. Nasser Hussain further wondered how Alex Hales could win back the trust of the team without being allowed to return to the side and felt that they were being a little too harsh on the batsman.

Deserves 'second chance'

Alex Hales deserves a "second chance" with England after being sent into international exile as a result of recreational drug use, according to Chris Woakes. Opening batsman Hales was dropped from the World Cup squad shortly before last year's tournament after it emerged he had tested positive for drugs. England went on to win the event on home soil in dramatic fashion without him and he has not played international cricket since.

Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, asked about the prospect of Hales playing for England again, told reporters on Friday: "I don't know 100 percent if it's the right decision, it's not my call. "I'm a believer that people serve their time, so to speak. He's gone through a tough time being left out of the World Cup and going on to see that team lift the trophy must have been difficult for him.

"I think if people have gone away for a time and worked on their weaknesses they should be allowed a second chance."

