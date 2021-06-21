Nasser Hussain Says Rishabh Pant's Impactful Knocks Have Helped India Reach WTC Final

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that Rishabh Pant's contribution has been crucial in Team India, making it to the ongoing ICC WTC final underway at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Rishabh Pant had played impactful knocks in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests as India successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. However, his knocks of 91, 58*, and 101 in the succeeding home Test series against England helped Kohli & Co. reach the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the WTC.

Rishabh Pant's contribution crucial: Nasser Hussain

“The management and the handling of Rishabh Pant going forward is going to be crucial. Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are the best men to handle him because they are just going to let him be. India possibly might not have been here if it wasn’t for some of the great knocks of Rishabh Pant. So you are not going to get the brilliance of Rishabh without the odd shot-making he’s played there. So, the management and handling of him is going to be absolutely crucial", said Nasser Hussain while speaking on Star Sports.

Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant had a forgettable outing in the first innings of the WTC final as he was dismissed cheaply when he was expected to make an impact with the bat after the dismissal of skipper Virat Kohli.

It happened in the 74th over of India's first innings that were bowled by tall pacer Kyle Jamieson. On the fourth delivery, Jamieson had bowled a full-length delivery that went away with the angle as Pant needlessly attempted to offer a rash shot that eventually led to his downfall as the ball took a big outside edge of his bat and went into the hands of Tom Latham who completed the catch as the wicket-keeper batsman had to take a long walk back to the pavilion with just four runs to his name off 22 deliveries and a solitary boundary.