Nasser Hussain Suspects Something Fishy In Alex Hales' Exclusion, Backs Sensible Selectors

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that something other than failed drug tests is to blame for Alex Hales' repeated exclusion from the national team. The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced an all-new 18-member squad for the white-ball series against Pakistan after seven members of the old squad tested positiuve for COVID-19. One of the most notable omissions from the new squad was English batsman Alex Hales, who, despite having previously played for the country, did not receive a national call-up..

In an opinion piece for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain speculated that Alex Hales' exclusion could not be due to his failed drug tests a few years ago, adding, "There must be something else going on behind the scenes." Hussain stated that the selectors are very "sensible," and that their decision to leave such an incredible batsman out of the squad must not have come lightly.

Alex Hales had made his international debut against India back in 2011. Hales was named by the ECB in England preliminary World Cup squad in 2019, however, was later dropped from the team after he failed a drug test. England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan had stated that the 32-year-old has lost the trust of the team and he has not been included to play international cricket ever since. Also, it is pertinent to note that Alex Hales was the first English batsman to hit a century in the shortest format of the game.

The new England squad

Ben Stokes has been named as Eoin Morgan's replacement as the regular captain of the side along with Chris Silverwood as head coach. ECB announced the 18-member squad consisting of players who were not expecting a national call-up until 24 hours ago. The team has nine players who have never played a single international game for England. England and Pakistan will play a three-match ODI and as many T20I matches between July 8 and July 20.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

(Image Credit: AP)