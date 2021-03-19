Nasser Hussain Urges England's Middle-order To Take Control After Close Loss In 4th T20I

Former skipper Nasser Hussain reckons that England's middle-order needs to be paid some attention after their eight-run loss to India in the all-important fourth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. A dramatic middle-order collapse in the death overs meant that the visitors had to wait another day for registering a T20I series win.

'That middle-order needs looking at': Nasser Hussain

“That middle-order needs looking at. Three left-handers going in one after the other, up against a bowler who finds bowling off-cutters to left-handers very easy. Malan at the top, using up deliveries, left the left-handers in the middle-order with a lot to do against a good death bowler,” said Hussain while speaking with Sky Sports. READ | 'They misread conditions': Nasser Hussain says England were completely outplayed by India

“England’s three left-handers, coming in one after the other, just gave the momentum to India. When the two right-handed lower-order batsmen,(Jofra) Archer, and, (Chris) Jordan got in, Thakur couldn’t go to his off-cutter, he had to try something different, and that threw him a little bit,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

England suffer a middle-order collapse

When Jonny Bairstow (25), and, Ben Stokes (46) were taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners with a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket stand, England were right on track to clinch the T20I series before Bairstow's dismissal changed the scenario. More importantly, it was Shardul Thakur's 17th over that completely shifted the momentum in India's favour which brought them right back in the contest, and unfortunately for Morgan & Co. that is where the plot was lost for them.

The visitors suffered a middle-order collapse with Stokes and skipper Eoin Morgan being dismissed off consecutive deliveries as the 2010 T20 world champions lost their way in the run chase and were eventually restricted to 177/8 from their 20 overs despite lower-order contributions from Chris Jordan, and, Jofra Archer.