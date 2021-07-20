Nasser Hussain Urges Pant Not To Bat At Six In England, Says It's One Place 'too High'

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reckons that it will not be ideal for young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to bat at number six in the upcoming five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co. starting August 4 in Nottingham.

Nasser Hussain feels the NO.6 slot is 'too high' for Rishabh Pant

"Of what I have seen of India, if England can get a par score in the first innings, with the seam-bowling resources they have, then they should be confident. Rishabh Pant at six in England is one place too high. India will have to find a new opener as Shubman Gill has been ruled out and can they afford to pick Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin if the ball is moving around? If they play on flat, belting pitches they can," said Rishabh Pant while speaking to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Delhi stumper is currently in isolation after he was tested COVID-19 positive last week and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to regain full fitness before the commencement of the first Test match.

Rishabh Pant played a counter-attacking knock against New Zealand's lethal pace attack in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and it was his gritty innings that took India's lead well past the 100-run mark after they had lost their top-order even before breaching three figures. He scored a vital 41 before being dismissed as in the quest of scoring quick runs as Virat Kohli & Co. could only manage to give a 139-run target to the Kiwis.

Even though the BlackCaps lost both their openers, the target was just not enough as Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson took their team past the finish line as New Zealand were crowned the first-ever world Test champions.

India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.