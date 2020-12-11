Nasser Hussain's England Beat Pakistan 'in The Dark' In Karachi On Dec 11, 2000: WATCH

On December 11, 2000, the English cricket team led by Nasser Hussain went on to defeat Pakistan to clinch their first-ever Test series win in Karachi after 39 years. The match took place at the National Stadium in Karachi where Graham Thorpe hit the winning runs off Saqlain Mushtaq on the 5th day of the 3rd Test match to hand England a historic victory.

England' First Test Series Win in 39 Years!#OnThisDay in 2000, Thorpe (64*) and Hick (40) made impossible possible when they chased down 176 runs against Pakistan in Karachi.



It was also Pakistan's first defeat in 35 Tests at the National Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NF4uGkWWlB — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 11, 2020

Pakistan and England were scheduled to play 3 Tests against each other during England's tour of the Indian subcontinent. The first Test match was slated to be played in Lahore and followed up by a match at Faisalabad with the last Test scheduled to be played in Karachi. Prior to the third test, the touring English side managed to draw the first two Test matches and walked into the last test with a genuine chance to win. Pakistan’s cricket team, led by Moin Khan, won the toss and asked the touring team to field first.

Batting first, the hosts did not get the start they wanted as England managed to get 3 quick wickets with Pakistan scoring only 64 runs on board, However, they did boast a strong middle-order thanks to the duo of Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

England did not have it easy against Pakistan

They stitched up a jaw-dropping, 259-run partnership as the English bowlers were left clueless. The touring party could not stop the flow of runs as the middle order duo went on tormenting the English bowlers during their partnership. Inzamam-ul-Haq was the aggressor in Pakistan's middle order as the batsman smashed 22 fours reaching 147 runs in the first innings of the game. Yousuf, on the other hand, registered a century for himself scoring 117 that helped Pakistan put up 405 runs at the end of their first inning.

A fighting knock by Nasser Hussain alongside a gritty century by England opener Michael Atherton kept the touring team alive in the game. Atherton’s 125 runs and Nasser Hussain’s 50 helped England end their innings at 388 runs with Pakistan holding a mere 17-run lead.

Darren Gough and Ashley Giles take it away

Ashley Giles and Darren Gough ran the show during Pakistan’s second innings with the duo picking up three wickets each. Andy Caddick scalped the wicket of Saeed Anwar while Craig White also chipped in with 2 dismissals to his name. The hosts were reduced to a mere 158 runs as the English bowlers got the better of the Pakistani batsmen.

Graham Thorpe provides finishing touches

With just 176 runs needed to win, England looked to walk away with the win with great ease. However, the hosts had a trump card in their hand as legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq took matters into his own hands. The spinner took 3 wickets in quick succession as England was reduced to 65-3. Pakistan got back in the game and 176 seemed to be a difficult task for the English team with Saqlain Mushtaq bringing his A-game. However, Graeme Hick displayed great determination alongside Graham Thorpe as England edged closer to a win.

Waqar Younis got the better of Hick as he was dismissed for 40 but not before managed a match-winning 91-run stand with Thorpe that pushed the match heavily in England’s favour. Nasser Hussain took to the 22-yard strip and remained unbeaten on 6 as Thorpe hit the winning runs for the touring team ending with 64-runs against his name.

