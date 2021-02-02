Natarajan Says He Was 'extremely Surprised' With Grand Reception In Hometown

'Yorker king' T Natarajan on Monday opened up on his grand welcome after his return from Australia sharing how he was 'extremely surprised' by the reception. Thanking everyone for their love and support, the 29-year-old speedster shared pictures from the day, revealing that he was 'elated and ecstatic' with the reaction.

I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown ,Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support.🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wbm3SQ2Y23 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) February 2, 2021

Natarajan welcomed back with giant procession

T Natarajan who traveled to Australia as a net bowler, made his debut across all three formats becoming the only player to do so with the recently-concluded India vs Australia Test. After a memorable debut against the Aussies, he was welcomed back home with a giant procession with dhols and shehnais on January 21 in Salem. The loud procession in Tamil Nadu welcomed Natarajan as a hero with hundreds surrounding him as he stepped onto a chariot to greet them all.

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," Natarajan had said after his return.

"I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as I can. It is because of people's support that I am here. People know how I came here, if one does hard work he can achieve anything. I could not meet you all when I returned, I thank the media and all who supported me," he had added.

After suffering repeated setbacks with a historic low opening of just 36 runs in the first Test, repeated injuries, and the exit of star batsman and skipper Virat Kohli, the India vs Australia 2021 Test series ended with the unthinkable. In a momentous achievement, India managed to breach Australia's fortress—Gabba after 32 years and two months, winning the series 2-1 and managing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

