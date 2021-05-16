Natarajan Shares Update On His Knee Surgery, Says 'I Wake Up Each Day Stronger'

Left-arm Indian pacer T Natarajan who withdrew from the IPL 2021 season due to a knee surgery is on his road to recovery. Taking to Instagram, Natarajan posted an update for fans, saying that he was waking up stronger each passing day. In the video, the SRH pacer can be seen practicing post-surgery recovery techniques at home.

What happened to T Natarajan?

On April 23, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a video on the franchise's official Twitter handle sharing that the bowler will miss the remaining IPL 2021 matches this season owing to his knee injury. Reports suggested that he was suffering from a knee injury that required expert medical attention but was he unable to treat it due to the stringent bio-bubble in place. Ultimately, Natarajan who played his last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 had to withdraw from the tournament due to his injury after playing just two matches for SRH.

After his surgery, he took to Twitter to share a picture of himself saying that he was grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeon, doctors, nurses and the staff. He also expressed his gratitude to the BCCI and all his fans for their good wishes.

Wish you a speedy recovery @Natarajan_91. We want to see you back on the field soon. 💪🏾 https://t.co/dPjCxu5baS — BCCI (@BCCI) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 season has been suspended by the BCCI which has decided to prioritise the health of the players amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several teams had begun reporting cases within their circle ranging from players, to coaches to staff, urging the BCCI to re-schedule the tournament when the situation is safer.

(With Agency Inputs)