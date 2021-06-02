Natasa Stankovic "lost" In Her Phone As Hardik Pandya Reacts To Wife's Latest Insta Post

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic has lately posted a picture on her Instagram account where she can be seen chilling out with her phone in hand. However, the image has really left one of Natasa Stankovic's special people amazed.

Hardik Pandya reacts to Natasa Stankovic's latest pic

It so happened that Natasa Stankovic had posted an image of herself in yellow sandals and a white top as she posed while lying on the sofa and looking at her phone. However, there was no message as she had used a yellow heart emoji to caption her post.

When it came to her hubby Hardik Pandya's notice, he came forward and reacted with fire & love emojis.

Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Earlier, Natasa Stankovic on her Instagram handle had posted two family photos for all her fans. In the first one, she can be seen in a backless coffee-colored top along with a pair of torn shorts while holding her son Agastya in her arms who can be seen sporting a cool striped tee and a set of comfy shorts. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya can be seen twinning with his son and wearing a black t-shirt along with a pair of floral printed shorts. As Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya can be seen holding hands in the first photo with the latter gazing lovingly at her wife, they can be seen enjoying the sea waves in the second.

The photos depicted their fun day spent at the beachside with their son, Agastya. The photos even received immense love and compliments from the fans through the comments section. In the caption, Natasa Stankovic added a globe symbol to subtly say that these photos depicted her entire world and also added a heart symbol along with it to showcase her love for them.

Coming back to cricket, Hardik Pandya was representing the defending champions as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 that was suspended indefinitely due to a surge in coronavirus cases. He was excluded from Team India's 20-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that will be played on June 18 and the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4.

Hardik Pandya has not bowled regularly for India since the 2019 ICC World Cup due to injuries he suffered in the recent past. Hardik's ability to bowl in middle-overs has come in handy for Virat Kohli on several occasions, but due to his unavailability with the ball, he was not included in the Test squad. The 27-year-old will likely travel with the white-ball team to Sri Lanka in July for a three-match ODI series and as many T20I matches.