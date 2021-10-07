Nathan Lyon Calls Ashes 'career-making Series,' Expects England's Best Squad For Tour

Australia’s star spinner Nathan Lyon has voiced out his opinion labelling Ashes as a career-making series. His views comes amid the uncertainty looming over England players' availability for the Ashes due to bubble fatigue.

Earlier, Lyon had stated that if he would have been in England’s shoes, he wouldn’t be much concerned and would have gladly made himself available for the series. England Cricket Board (ECB) and team skipper Joe Root confirmed their participation in the Ashes but on the grounds of relaxed quarantine policies for the sake of their team and families.

Lyon expects England's best team for Ashes

However, Lyon believes that England will bring their best team for the Ashes, which he believes is the pinnacle for an Australian. He also stated that there will be a great amount of banter during the series and he is completely prepared for it.

Lyon further labelled Ashes as a career-defining series and no cricketer would want to miss this golden opportunity. “I think that shows the passion between the two nations, and it’s the pinnacle as an Australian cricketer to play in the Ashes series. So no doubt there will be some comments flying around and creating a bit of theatre, which I’m all for, so it should be good fun.

“I’m expecting England to come out pretty well full-strength. Ashes series make people’s careers, so if people don’t come out and someone comes out and has an absolute blinder of an Ashes series, that really sets their careers up. I know if I was in their shoes, I’d be putting both hands up for selection and coming on that tour,” Nathon Lyon was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Nathan Lyon disappointed to miss out on Cricket Australia's T20 WC squad

Australia’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 featured three spinners, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and Adam Zapma in addition to Glenn Maxwell as a part-timer. Lyon, who missed out on the squad expressed his disappointment but is working hard to make a comeback in the limited-overs squad.

“Yeah 100% I was disappointed, but that drives me even more. I was disappointed I wasn’t selected in those squads if I’m being honest, but that’s something I can keep working on, keep putting my hand up for selection,” added Nathan Lyon.

Ben Stokes is likely to miss the Ashes after undergoing a second surgery

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who suffered an injury on the index finger during the first phase of the IPL 2021 is likely to miss out on the Ashes too. He is already out of England's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 and after undergoing a second surgery on 7th October, he will be in rehabilitation for the next four weeks, which puts his availability for Ashes in jeopardy.

