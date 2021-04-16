Nathan Lyon Hilariously Sledges Marnus Labuschagne During Sheffield Shield Final

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon showed his funny side during the Sheffield Sheild final match between Queensland, and, New South Wales that is currently underway at Allan Border Field in Albion, Queensland.

Lyon was supposedly frustrated as Labushagne was making use of his pad instead of the bat to tackle his spin and that is when the senior offie called him one of the best batsmen in the world and urged him to bat well.

Nathan Lyon hilariously sledges Marnus Labuschagne

The incident took place during the 31st over of Queensland's first innings. On the fourth delivery of that over, Lyon had bowled a widish one which pitched just above the stumps. Meanwhile, the Australian number four batsman made use of his pads to defend the ball instead of making an attempt with the bat as a result of which there was a loud shout for leg before wicket from NSW players including the bowler. However, the umpire was disinterested as the ball was not making any contact with the stumps but, what really stood out here was that Lyon was seen giving a confused look as he knelt down before the umpire.

While Nathan Lyon was on his way to the bowling end, he hilariously sledged Marnus which even left the commentators in splits.



"He's got a bat. He is one of the best batters in the world!", said Lyon.

The video of this hilarious incident was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

"He's got a bat, one of the best batters in the world!"



Nathan Lyon's not a fan of Marnus Labuschagne padding up! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/AHzWbW9Cq3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 15, 2021

Even the netizens had a gala time on social media as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Coming back to the contest, NSW were bundled out for just 143 in the 63rd over after winning the toss and electing to bat as skipper Kurtis Patterson top-scored with 43 with Michael Naser and, Jack Wildermuth making a tremendous impact with the ball and hand as they picked up five, and, four wickets each.

In reply, Queensland have already taken a 33-run lead as Marnus Labuschagne is just three runs away from an outstanding century.

