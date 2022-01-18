Nathan Lyon, Root & Anderson Face Police Confrontation For 'loud' Post-Ashes Party; Watch

Australia put up a solid performance on the field to humiliate the England team and register a 4-0 win in Ashes 2021. For pacer Pat Cummins, this was his first series win as full-time captain. Following the crushing victory, celebration continued for the Australian team, however, police intervention ended up spoiling up the party. The video of the celebration has gone viral, which involves a couple of Australian players, England skipper Joe Root and veteran pacer James Anderson.

Ashes 2021: Police stop Nathan Lyon and Australian cricketers from celebrating

In the video which has surfaced online Nathan Lyon, Root, Travis Head, Anderson, and Alex Carey can be seen enjoying themselves together at the hotel rooftop. As per reports, the scenes recorded are from Monday morning as Lyon and Carey were seen in their uniforms, following the conclusion of the fifth and final Australia vs England Test in Hobart.

Police had to intervene after being informed by the hotel staff following noise complaints. Following the confrontation by police, the bunch of cricketers ended the party and left the scene.

The first and last time #Hobart will host an #Ashes test… ‘Bit too loud’ .. Awesome pic.twitter.com/zdZ4dmcsf6 — Matt de Groot (@mattdegroot_) January 18, 2022

Australia vs England: Pat Cummins praised for his gesture towards Usman Khawaja

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was lauded by fans on social media for his gesture towards fellow teammate Usman Khawaja. Cummins requested his teammates to put the drink away after getting the trophy so that Khawaja, who is Muslim by faith, could take part in the celebration and also pose for a team photo with the trophy.

The video shows Khawaja complying with Cummins' request and jumping onto the stage to join his teammates for the team photo. Later on, Usman Khawaja too lauded the classy act of his captain on Twitter and said that the team are heading in the right direction.

Recap of Australia vs England 5th Test

England, after winning the toss, elected to bowl first, with Australia posting 303 runs on board, courtesy of a magnificent century by Travis Head. For England, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood picked three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes scalped two wickets each.

England in reply put up a poor batting dispaly in the first innings and were bowled out for 188 runs. Australian skipper Pat Cummins picked four wickets to his name, while Mitchell Starc registered a three-wicket-haul. Chris Woakes was the highest run-getter for England in their first innings as he scored 36 off 48 balls. Joe Root scored 34 off 46 balls.

England bowlers staged a fight back in second innings as Australia were bowled out for 155 runs, with Alex Carey top-scoring for the team with 49 off 88 balls. Mark Wood bowled terrifically for England as he picked six wickets while Staurt Broad picked up three wickets. Chasing 271 runs for victory England batters failed to carry forward the momentum and were bowled out for 124 runs. Cummins, Green, and Scott Boland all picked three wickets each in the final innings.