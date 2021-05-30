Last Updated:

Navdeep Saini Posts Video Riding His Harley Davidson; Fans Tell Him To 'buy A Shirt'

Out-of-form pacer Navdeep Saini was brutally trolled by angry cricket fans after he shared a video of riding his Harley Davidson on his official Twitter handle

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini took his biking skills to the next level as he spends time away from the cricket field by keeping himself engaged in some manner. Lately, Navdeep Saini took his Harley Davidson out for a ride on a rough road but his acrobatic skills on the bike did not go down well with the fans.

Navdeep Saini bike video annoys fans

It so happened that Navdeep Saini took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of him riding his Harley Davidson on a rough road. The fast bowler's bike is on a barren dirt ground where he is trying to look cool by pulling off a unique kind of trick as he went on to caption it as 'Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear'

However, this shirtless video of Navdeep Saini trying to be an avid biker by sporting sunglasses has not gone down well with the fans and as soon as it came to their notice, they came forward and urged the RCB bowler to buy a T-shirt while there were others who urged him to give more attention to his bowling skills in order to have a successful career ahead. Here are some of the reactions.

Navdeep Saini IPL salary

Navdeep Saini was last seen in action during the IPL 2021 that had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Saini was a part of the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore and he failed to impress by going wicketless in his solitary appearance this season. The quickie has been representing RCB since 2018 and was a part of the squad that had made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition. Nonetheless, the Virat Kohli-led side could not go all the way as they finished fourth by losing to southern rivals and 2016 finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini was excluded from Team India's 20-man squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final and the subsequent England series owing to poor form with the ball.

The top-ranked Test side will be touring England for a long overseas season and will be in the country for three-and-a-half months for playing six Test matches as they look to rewrite history by clinching the World Test Championship and also register a famous win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

