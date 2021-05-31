Navdeep Saini Stuns Netizens By Riding Harley-Davidson Bike Barechested: WATCH

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 4, most of the players have been spending their time at home due to lockdown restrictions. Navdeep Saini, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first half of the IPL 2021 season has been spending his time in a unique way after being dropped from the India squad for WTC Final. Known for his flamboyant nature, the Indian fast bowler recently posted a video while showcasing his new Harley Davidson bike.

Navdeep Saini bike video on Twitter stumps netizens

Navdeep Saini took to Twitter on Sunday to post a video with his new Harley Davidson bike. The Indian fast bowler showed the power of his new bike while revving up the throttle and warming the tires on the ground. He chose to go shirtless on his bike while wearing white chinos and glasses to flaunt his well-built physique.

Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson pic.twitter.com/iosa8wS2ya — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) May 30, 2021

The Navdeep Saini bike video left the netizens stumped while receiving mixed reactions from both spectrums. Through his caption, Saini asked his fans to experience the fear of riding a powerful bike while accompanying him through the video. The RCB fast bowler Navdeep Saini last played cricket with the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first half of the IPL 2021 season.

Navdeep Saini IPL 2021 season

Navdeep Saini had a short-lived IPL 2021 season with the RCB team, where he played just one match with the RCB team against the Chennai Super Kings. In that match, Saini bowled 2 overs while conceding 27 and having no wicket. Although he missed the selection in the India squad for WTC Final, Saini is expected to be selected in the India vs Sri Lanka series that will feature 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches starting from July.

Navdeep Saini net worth and IPL price

Navdeep Saini made his IPL debut with the Delhi Capitals in 2017 and later he was brought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 for a significant amount of INR 3 crores. The team retained him for the same amount for the 2021 season. He received his first annual contract from the BCCI as a part of the Indian Men's senior team in 2019 and was placed in the Grade C category which earns him INR 1 crore. According to Celebritywikis.com, the Navdeep Saini net worth is estimated to be around INR 5 crores.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

