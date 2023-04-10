NBA Standings: NBA Play-in schedule, Points table, results as Trail Blazers beat Warriors

Quick links:
Image: AP
The final day of the NBA 2022/23 regular season culminated. A total of 7 matches were played today. The play-in scenario is in the books and the segment will start from April 11. The race to secure one of the 16 playoff spots is coming down to the wire, let's take a look at what transpired on the concluding day of the regular season.
LA Clippers rallied past Pheonix Suns and in the process earned the No.5 Playoff spot in the Western Conference Playoff bracket. Golden State Warriors also secured the Playoff spot. Indiana Pacers edged out New York Knicks today. And Pelicans, Grizzlies, Spurs, and Lakers were also in action. So, here's the consolidated result of all the results from the final day of the NBA regular season.
A total of 6 teams from each conference have qualified for the playoffs. Today, Clippers and Warriors took the 5th and 6th spot respectively in the Western Conference Bracket. With the regular season concluded, the play-in scenario is also ready.
THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7Dn0yxXyy— NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks have cemented their top spot. Rest, here's the picture of the Eastern Conference. Take a look at where all the teams stand.
In Western Conference, Denver Nuggets are at the top. Rest, here's the picture of the Western Conference. Take a look at where all the teams stand.
That's how the teams stood after the NBA 2022/23 Regular Season. The Play-ins will begin from tomorrow. Thus, all to look forward to as four payoffs spots are still up for grabs.