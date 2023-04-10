NBA Standings: NBA Play-in schedule, Points table, results as Trail Blazers beat Warriors

The final day of the NBA 2022/23 regular season culminated. A total of 7 matches were played today. The play-in scenario is in the books and the segment will start from April 11. The race to secure one of the 16 playoff spots is coming down to the wire, let's take a look at what transpired on the concluding day of the regular season.

LA Clippers rallied past Pheonix Suns and in the process earned the No.5 Playoff spot in the Western Conference Playoff bracket. Golden State Warriors also secured the Playoff spot. Indiana Pacers edged out New York Knicks today. And Pelicans, Grizzlies, Spurs, and Lakers were also in action. So, here's the consolidated result of all the results from the final day of the NBA regular season.

2023 NBA Scores: All NBA results for games played on April 9

Minnesota Timberwolves defeated New Orleans Pelicans by 113-108

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Memphis Grizzlies by 115-100

Los Angeles Clippers defeated Phoenix Suns by 119-114

San Antonio Spurs defeated Dallas Mavericks by 138-117

Denver Nuggets defeated Sacramento Kings by 109-95

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz by 128-117

Golden State Warriors defeated Portland Trail Blazers by 157-101

NBA Playoffs scenario after games played on April 9

A total of 6 teams from each conference have qualified for the playoffs. Today, Clippers and Warriors took the 5th and 6th spot respectively in the Western Conference Bracket. With the regular season concluded, the play-in scenario is also ready.

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7Dn0yxXyy — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

2023 NBA Playoffs scenario: Play-In and Playoff Picture after April 9

NBA Standings (Eastern Conference) and NBA points table

The Milwaukee Bucks have cemented their top spot. Rest, here's the picture of the Eastern Conference. Take a look at where all the teams stand.

NBA standings: NBA 2023 points table (Western Conference)

In Western Conference, Denver Nuggets are at the top. Rest, here's the picture of the Western Conference. Take a look at where all the teams stand.

That's how the teams stood after the NBA 2022/23 Regular Season. The Play-ins will begin from tomorrow. Thus, all to look forward to as four payoffs spots are still up for grabs.