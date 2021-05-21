NC Vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2021 Preview

Round 48 of the Darwin and District ODD 2021 tournament will be played between Nightcliff and Darwin Cricket Club at the Nightcliff Oval. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (7:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here is our NC vs DCC Dream11 prediction, NC vs DCC Dream11 team, NC vs DCC best team and NC vs DCC player record.

NC vs DCC match preview

Nightcliff are not having the best of tournaments as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. After five matches, Nightcliff has one win and four losses so far, while they were also given a bye. They come into this match following a loss to Palmerstone in the previous encounter. Palmerstone won the match by 3 wickets with Alex J Bleakley scoring an unbeaten century in that match.

Putting the loss behind Nightcliff will look to win the match. On the other hand, Darwin Cricket Club are fifth with two wins and three losses. They received a bye in the previous fixture. This should be a good contest to watch.

NC vs DCC weather report

The weather will be an intermittent cloud cover with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

NC vs DCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

NC vs DCC player record

For Nightcliff, J Varatharajan and R Mcelduff have been playing well in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both players to do well in the upcoming fixture. For Darwin Cricket Club, Jacob Dickman and Anthony Adlam have been playing well and both players are expected to do well in this fixture.

NC vs DCC Dream11 team

NC vs DCC Dream11 prediction

As per our NC vs DCC Dream11 prediction, DCC will come out on top in this contest.

