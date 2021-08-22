NCA Announces 'Corporate Class' For New Coaches To Tackle Off-field Issues

The National Cricket Academy, under the mentorship of Rahul Dravid, is set to have a new 'Corporate Class' for aspiring coaches to tackle off-field issues, including the pressure of selection from various quarters. The coaching module has been altered to make it appealing for modern coaches. However, introducing a 'corporate problem-solving class' is being seen as a welcome decision as it would help to find methods to eliminate issues that arise while dealing with multiple off-the-field stakeholders. Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in the rise of young Indian talents since the time he joined NCA. He is famously known for not taking the classes at NCA but for attending them with other participants. He recently re-applied for the Head post of the NCA and is highly expected to retain his position.

Level-2 course designed by Kshermal Waingankar

The module was designed by former Mumbai seamer Kshermal Waingankar, an MBA with a corporate background. A batch of distinguished former first-class cricketers recently attended BCCI's Level-2 coaching course, also appearing for the theory and practical examination in the process. In a conversation with PTI, one of the distinguished former first-class cricketers said, " I have never attended a class like this but it was very unique and helped me broaden my horizon”.

When asked to elaborate on the corporate class, he added, “Well, it was about making us understand the difference between ‘bargaining’ and ‘negotiation’. We were told that we don’t need to solve a problem but it needs to be checked what are the troubleshooting methods that we deploy (approach) in a critical situation. The course teacher (Kshemal) picked two coaches – Person A and Person B. Person A was advised he’s the ‘coach’ and Person B was advised that he’s the ‘selector’. He gave each of them a piece sheet. The assignment was — the person (B) who has been made the selector has to include three players in the team. He has pressure from various stakeholders — it could be state association, someone else… Now Person A who is the coach knows that he can only include two guys in the team and one in playing XI”.

Both the persons were asked to show their negotiation skills when one needs to push his case and when the other needs to stall it. The player added, “The motive was to verify how they cope with a state of affairs like this. Who all does the coach contain? Is it his assistant coaches? Is it the captain? Or he takes assist of efficiency analyst with knowledge? How does the selector convince the coach? Can he convince his fellow selectors or takes help of administrators? It’s not about who gets his way but how one approaches the solution?."

All the aspiring Level 2 coaches will now return to their respective cities. They have to work with at least one participant within three months and make an undertaking report on what specifics they have been engaged in. Some first-class cricketers who attended the course are Robin Bist, Zakaria Zufri, Prabhanjan Mullick, Uday Kaul, Sagar Jogiyani, Sarabjeet Singh, Arindam Das, Saurashis Lahiri, Ranadeb Bose, KB Pawan, and Connor Williams.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Source: PTI)