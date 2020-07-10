NCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD League Live Info

Nightcliff Cricket Club will face Palmerston Cricket Club in the upcoming clash of the Darwin and District ODD 2020. The match will take place at Cazalys Oval. Nightcliff Cricket Club are currently on the fourth spot of the points table.

NCC have managed to win one out of the three games played in the season so far (Losses 2). They have a total of five points to their name. Palmerston Cricket Club are on the sixth spot of the points table. PCC have managed to win one of the two games played in the season so far. PCC have bagged a total of four points.

The NCC vs PCC match will commence on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 7:00 AM. Fans can play the NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, NCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks and NCC vs PCC Dream11 team.

NCC vs PCC Dream11 team

NCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks

Tristan Glover (Captain) James Seymour (Vice-captain) Ishara Gange Kieran Toner Hamish Martin Alex Bleakley

NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NCC vs PCC Dream11 team

NCC vs PCC Dream11 team: Nightcliff Cricket Club (NCC)

Isaac Conway, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Tristan Glover, James Seymour, Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Himesh Sandaradura, Samindra Madushan, Madura Weerasinghe, Muhammad Tahir

NCC vs PCC Dream11 team: Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC)

Robert Vandermeulen, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh

NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: NCC vs PCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

: Isaac Conway (WK), Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Tristan Glover, James Seymour, Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Himesh Sandaradura, Samindra Madushan, Madura Weerasinghe, Muhammad Tahir Palmerston Cricket Club: Robert Vandermeulen (wk), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh

NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

Our NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction is that Palmerston Cricket Club will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, NCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks and NCC vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

