NCC Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live

NightCliff Cricket Club take on Southern Districts Cricket Club in the Darwin and District ODD League on Friday, June 26 (Saturday, June 27 for Indian viewers). The NCC vs SD live match will be played at NightCliff Oval. Their Darwin and District ODD fixture is scheduled to start at 6 AM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this Darwin and District ODD league outing due to the pitch conditions at the NightCliff Oval. Here is the NCC vs SD Dream11 team, NCC vs SD Dream11 prediction and NCC vs SD Dream11 top picks.

NCC vs SD Dream11 prediction - NCC squad

Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Cameron Tonkin, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave.

NCC vs SD Dream11 prediction - SD squad

Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

NCC vs SD Dream11 top picks and schedule

Nightcliff Cricket Club's Phillip Hull took a huge 7 wicket haul in Rnd 2 against Darwin. Tactical collaboration between skipper & bowler saw the batmen pick out the fieldsman on 6 ocassions & when it mattered, Hull clean bowled Darwin Captain Shelton! https://t.co/byHy4v0QVa — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 23, 2020

NCC vs SD Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Friday, June 26 (Saturday, June 27 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 6 AM IST

Venue - NightCliff Oval, Australia

Here is the NCC vs SD Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – D Mylius

All-rounders – M Hammond (C), J Baxter, D Mulen, T Glenn

Batsmen – C Kelly, A Dave, J Dix

Bowlers – C Mcevoy (VC), L Baird, N Sant

NCC vs SD Dream11 prediction

NCC start off as favourites against SD in their Darwin and District ODD League match.

Please note that the above NCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, NCC vs SD Dream11 team and NCC vs SD Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The NCC vs SD Dream11 team and NCC vs SD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: NCC Instagram