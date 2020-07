NCT Vs AMD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Nicosia Tigers (NCT) will clash against Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction, NCT vs AMD Dream11 team and NCT vs AMD Dream11 top picks.

NCT vs AMD Dream11 team and preview

Both the teams are currently at the bottom of the table and stand very little to chance to qualify for the knockout stage. NCT had earlier beaten AMD and will look to do the double on their upcoming opponent.

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 team

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 team: NCT

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 team: AMD

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 top picks

Here's our NCT vs AMD Dream11 top picks for the NCT vs AMD Dream11 game -

SU Hassan

F Ahmed

S Pattanaik

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 team playing XI

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 team playing XI: NCT

Y Khan, A Ali, A Hussain, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hassan, A Al Tasman, A Mubeen, K Saiful and F Mia

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction: NCT vs AMD Dream11 team playing XI: AMD

S Pattanaik, H Thadani, A Srivastava, A Chakraborty, V Khanduri, C Shah, G Sagwan, P Deol, V Sharma, S Manda and R Shukla

NCT vs AMD Dream11 team

NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction

As per our NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction, NCT are favourites to win the match.

Note: The NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction, NCT vs AMD Dream11 top picks and NCT vs AMD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NCT vs AMD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

