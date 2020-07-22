NCT Vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) and Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT) will face each other in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction, NCT vs CYM Dream11 team and NCT vs CYM Dream11 top picks.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM Dream11 preview

NCT is currently third on the points table having won just one out of the 4 matches, whereas CYM is second on the table with 6 points The two teams faced off on Day 2 of the tournament which resulted in a CYM winning the match by 8 wickets.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM Dream11 team

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM Dream11 team: NCT

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM Dream11 team: CYM

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM Dream11 top picks

Here's our NCT vs CYM Dream11 top picks for NCT vs CYM Dream11 team - R Kumar, I Jaman and Z Sarwar

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM playing XI

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM playing XI: NCT

Faysal Mia, Shabbi ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Abdul Manan, Jahid Hassan.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction: NCT vs CYM playing XI: CYM

Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri.



NCT vs CYM Dream11 team

NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction

As per our NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction, CYM are favourites to win the match.

Note: The NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction, NCT vs CYM Dream11 top picks and NCT vs CYM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)

