NCT Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT) will take on Punjab Lions Cricket Club (PNL) in the third match of the ECS T10 Cyprus. This will be the second match of the day for PNL and will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Monday, July 20 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction, NCT vs PNL Dream11 team and NCT vs PNL Dream11 top picks.

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams previously faced each other in the opening match of the Cyprus T20 Cup which resulted in an easy 8-wicket victory for the Lions. Nicosia Tigers will, therefore, look to learn from their errors from the weekend as they take to the field in a rematch.

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction: NCT vs PNL Dream11 team

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction: NCT vs PNL Dream11 team: NCT squad

Abdul Manan, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, and Qasim Anwar.

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction: NCT vs PNL Dream11 team: PNL squad

Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Amardeep Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Sukhjeeth Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga, Amith Kumar, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Mangala Gunasekara, Sunil Sharma, Malka Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Satnam Singh, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akthar, Danajaya Wijesooriya

NCT vs PNL Dream11 top picks

Shabbi ul Hassan

Sakhawat Hossain

Harwinder Singh

Zeeshan Mehmood

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction: NCT vs PNL playing XI

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction: NCT vs PNL playing XI: NCT

Aizaz Jameel, Faysal Mia, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Abdul Manan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Qasim Anwar, Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction: NCT vs PNL playing XI: PNL

Harwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Sunil Sharma, Zeeshan Mehmood, Sushil Kumar, Satish Kumar

NCT vs PNL Dream11 team

NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction

As per our NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction, PNL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction, NCT vs PNL Dream11 top picks and NCT vs PNL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NCT vs PNL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)