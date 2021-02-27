ND Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Northern Districts will take on Central Districts in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Sunday, February 28 at 3:30 AM IST. The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Here's a look at our ND vs CS Dream11 prediction, probable ND vs CS playing 11 and ND vs CS Dream11 team.

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: ND vs CS match preview

Northern Districts have performed well in the tournament courtesy of which they are currently placed second on the points table with 5 wins and 4 losses from 9 matches. They are certain to make it to the knockout stage and will look to get a win under their belt before the semi-final encounter. For Central Districts the tournament has been a forgetful one as they are placed at bottom of the table winning just 2 out of 9 matches. They will be eager to end the season on a high by winning the match.

Central Districts will look to do the double over Northern Districts after beating them by 6 wickets in the previous match. The match was a low scoring affair as Northern, while batting first, could only muster 194 runs with half-centuries from skipper Joe Carter (58 runs) and BJ Watling (68 runs). For the Central team, Josh Clarkson was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. Chasing 195 to win Ross Taylor (68 runs) and Josh Clarkson (55 runs) took the team past the finish line without any further hiccups.

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: Squad details for ND vs CS Dream11 team

ND: Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker

CS: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole

ND vs CS live: Top picks for ND vs CS Dream11 team

Joe Carter

BJ Watling

Dane Cleaver

Josh Clarkson

ND vs CS playing 11: ND vs CS Dream11 team

ND vs CS live: ND vs CS match prediction

As per our prediction, ND will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ND vs CS match prediction and ND vs CS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ND vs CS playing 11 and ND vs CS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

