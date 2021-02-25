ND Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Northern Districts (ND) and Central Stags (CS) will collide in the twenty-sixth match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 26 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. Here's a look at our ND vs CS Dream11 prediction, probable ND vs CS playing 11 and ND vs CS Dream11 team.

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: ND vs CS Dream11 preview

Northern Districts are currently at the second spot of the Ford Trophy standings with 21 points. Jeet Raval and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Central Stags, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with 6 points and a win-loss record of 1-6 (1 N/R).

ND vs CS live: ND vs CS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: ND vs CS Dream11 team, squad list

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: Northern Districts squad

Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: Central Stags squad

George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: ND vs CS Dream11 team, top picks

Northern Districts: Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma

Central Stags: George Worker, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox

ND vs CS Dream11 prediction: ND vs CS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: George Worker, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-Rounders: Josh Clarkson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers: Jayden Lennox, Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher

ND vs CS live: ND vs CS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Northern Districts will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ND vs CS match prediction and ND vs CS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ND vs CS Dream11 team and ND vs CS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

