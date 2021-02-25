ND Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Northern Districts (ND) and Central Stags (CS) will collide in the twenty-sixth match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 26 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. Here's a look at our ND vs CS Dream11 prediction, probable ND vs CS playing 11 and ND vs CS Dream11 team.
Northern Districts are currently at the second spot of the Ford Trophy standings with 21 points. Jeet Raval and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Central Stags, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with 6 points and a win-loss record of 1-6 (1 N/R).
Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker
George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Northern Districts will come out on top in this contest.
I N N I N G S B R E A K— Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) February 21, 2021
2-fa's for AJAZ PATEL, JAYDEN LENNOX, CHRISTIAN LEOPARD & JOSH CLARKSON doing a great job in Ticks's absence, the Aces held to 311/9 in their 50 after a fast start https://t.co/AAeoPe3nUb
🟩🟩🟩 #LOVETHESTAGS
🟩🟩🟩 #FORDTROPHY
🟩🟩🟩 #CRICKETNATION pic.twitter.com/mcqVHzFEMR
