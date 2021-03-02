ND Vs WF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Preliminary Final Preview

Northern Districts will take on Wellington in the preliminary final of the Ford Trophy 2021 on Wednesday, March 3 at 3:30 AM IST. The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Here's a look at our ND vs WF Dream11 prediction, probable ND vs WF playing 11 and ND vs WF Dream11 team.

ND vs WF Dream11 prediction: ND vs WF match preview

Northern Districts ended their league stage campaign with a 5 wicket win over Central Districts and they will be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they face Wellington in the upcoming contest. Jeet Raval and Katane Clarke have had a great tournament with the bat and will look to continue with their fine form. Brett Hampton is the leading wicket-taker for the side in the tournament and once again will be leading the bowling attack from the front.

HIGHLIGHTS ðŸ“º| It was a record-breaking day for the Firebirds at the @BasinReserve!



Check out all the highlights as they clinched qualification for the #FordTrophy finals ðŸ



WATCH | https://t.co/7Irb2WEVlJ#WEAREWELLINGTON #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/MavsCcal6q — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) February 28, 2021

Wellington's confidence will be sky high after posting the highest team total in the tournament's history versus Otago. They had posted 427/8 on board and won the match by 82 runs. Troy Johnson and Michael Bracewell are the leading run-getters for the side in the tournament so far, while Peter Younghusband leads the wicket-takers list for the side with 13 wickets. The last time these two sides met it was Wellington who did the double by winning matches with 1 wicket and 17 runs respectively. This should be yet another exciting contest to watch.

ND vs WF Dream11 prediction: Squad details for ND vs WF Dream11 team

ND: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson

WF: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, Lauchie Johns

ND vs WF live: Top picks for ND vs WF Dream11 team

Jeet Raval

Brett Hampton

Troy Johnson

Peter Younghusband

ND vs WF playing 11: ND vs WF Dream11 team

ND vs WF live: ND vs WF match prediction

As per our prediction, WF will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ND vs WF match prediction and ND vs WF Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ND vs WF playing 11 and ND vs WF Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

