NED Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And 1st ODI Preview

Netherlands will take on Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, June 2 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI will commence at 2:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting game, here is our NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction, NED vs IRE Dream11 team, NED vs IRE best team and NED vs IRE player record.

NED vs IRE match preview

Netherlands played an ODI series against Scotland last month which ended in a 1-1 draw. The hosts have some game time behind them as compared to Ireland who played their last international game four months against Afghanistan where they were whitewashed 3-0. As far as the recent rivalry between the two sides is concerned, it is Ireland who hold the upper hand as they have beaten the Dutch in four of the last five games. The upcoming series between the two teams promises to be a thrilling contest.

NED vs IRE weather report

The conditions during the Netherland vs Ireland 1st ODI will be mostly sunny. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There won't be a significant cloud cover during the course of the match which is why fans are in for an exciting and uninterrupted game of cricket.

NED vs IRE pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip here has hosted only one T20I which was a low-scoring affair. However, we can expect a surface with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should get their eye in before shifting geas whereas, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

NED vs IRE player record

Max O’Dowd and Vivian Kingma were the standout performers for the Netherlands in the recently-concluded series against Scotland. Dowd scored 90 runs in two games at an average of 45.00 and was their leading run-scorer whereas Kingma bagged five scalps in two matches at a splendid economy of 2.93.

On the other hand, for Ireland, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of seasoned Paul Stirling and George Dockrell. While Stirling will look to use all his experience, Dockrell will look to capitalize on the good form he has shown in the domestic circuit. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

NED vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: A Balbirnie, M O'Dowd, P Stirling (Captain)

All-rounders: A McBrine, L van Beek, P Seelar (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: B McCarthy, G Dockrell, T van der Gugten, V Kingma

NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction

As per our NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction, NED will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NED vs IRE player record and as a result, the NED vs IRE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs IRE Dream11 team and NED vs IRE prediction does not guarantee positive results.

