NED Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And 2nd ODI News

Netherlands will square off with Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday, June 4 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI will commence at 2:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting game, here is our NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction, NED vs IRE Dream11 team, NED vs IRE best team and NED vs IRE player record.

NED vs IRE match preview

The two sides were involved in a nail-biting contest during the series opener on Wednesday. In the end, it was the Netherlands who held their nerve to register a sensational one-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for 195. All-rounder Van der Guten top-scored with 49 while a few other players chipped in with cameos.

In response, Ireland's batting order collapsed like a pack of cards except for Paul Stirling who kept his side in the hunt by sticking to one end. With 69/5 at one stage, Ireland looked out of the contest but a 66-run partnership between Stirling and Simi Singh helped the visitors stay in the game. While Ireland fought valiantly, a flurry of wickets, in the end, led to their downfalls as they agonizingly fell short by a solitary run. Stirling scored 69 and Singh hit 45. With the series on the line, Ireland will come out all guns blazing to draw the series level whereas the Dutch will look to clinch the series with a game in hand.

NED vs IRE weather report

The conditions during the Netherland vs Ireland 2nd ODI will be cloudy during the initial part of the game but as the game progresses sun will come down. The wind gusts will be around 7km/h with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There won't be a significant cloud cover during the course of the match which is why fans are in for an exciting game of cricket.

NED vs IRE pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip here has hosted only one T20I which was a low-scoring affair. However, we can expect a surface with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should get their eye in before shifting gears whereas, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets

NED vs IRE player record

Tim Van der Gugten and skipper Pieter Seelar were the standout performers for the Netherlands in the first ODI. Gugten scored 49 runs with the bat and registered figures of 1/25 in his nine overs with the ball. Seelar couldn't contribute with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck, however, he decimated the Ireland batting line-up by picking 3/27 from nine overs.

On the other hand, for Ireland, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of seasoned Paul Stirling and Simi Singh. While Stirling scored 69, Simi chipped in with 45 and also picked one wicket for 28 from his quota of 10 overs. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

NED vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: A Balbirnie, M O'Dowd, P Stirling (Captain)

All-rounders: A McBrine, L van Beek, P Seelar

Bowlers: C Young, F Klaassen, T van der Gugten (Vice-captain), J Littler

NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction

As per our NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction, IRE will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NED vs IRE player record and as a result, the NED vs IRE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs IRE Dream11 team and NED vs IRE prediction does not guarantee positive results.

