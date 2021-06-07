NED Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And 3rd ODI News

Netherlands will lock horns with Ireland in the final ODI of the three-match series on Monday, June 7 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI will commence at 2:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting game, here is our NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction, NED vs IRE Dream11 team, NED vs IRE best team and NED vs IRE player record.

NED vs IRE match preview

After playing out a thrilling series opener where Netherlands registered a one-run win, Ireland came back strongly in the second game to secure a comprehensive eight-wicket win. The Dutch batsmen put up a dismal show as none of the batsmen could play an innings of substance, which resulted in them being bowled out for a paltry 157. In response, Ireland chased the target quite easily with eight wickets to spare. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the two teams will give their all to win the decider. Both sides are filled with prominent players which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

NED vs IRE weather report

The conditions during the Netherland vs Ireland 3rd ODI will be mostly sunny and ideal for a game of cricket. The wind gusts will be around 13km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There won't be a significant cloud cover during the course of the match, which is why fans are in for an uninterrupted and exciting game of cricket.

NED vs IRE pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip here has hosted only one T20I and two ODIs which have been low-scoring affairs. However, we can expect a surface with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should get their eye in before shifting gears whereas, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

NED vs IRE player record

Max ODowd and Logan van Beek were the best performers for the Netherlands in the second ODI. ODowd top-scored with 36(59) and bowled an economical spell where he gave away just eight runs in his four overs. Van Beek scored an unbeaten 22 off 36 and also registered figures of 34/1 from his seven overs.

On the other hand, for Ireland, Paul Stirling, skipper Andy Balbirnie, Craig Young snd Joshua Little were the standout performers from the last game. Stirling scored 52(64) whereas Balbirnie chipped in with an unbeaten 63. In the bowling department, Young and Little both picked four wickets apiece. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

NED vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: A Balbirnie, M O'Dowd, P Stirling (Captain)

All-rounders: A McBrine, S Singh, P Seelar

Bowlers: C Young (Vice-captain), J Little, T van der Gugten, l van Beek

NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction

As per our NED vs IRE Dream11 prediction, IRE will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NED vs IRE player record and as a result, the NED vs IRE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs IRE Dream11 team and NED vs IRE prediction does not guarantee positive results.

