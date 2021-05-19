NED Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 1st ODI Preview

The Netherlands will take on Scotland in the 1st ODI match of Scotland's tour of the Netherlands 2021. The match is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium, Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 19, 2021. Here is our NED vs SCO Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

🟠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 is announced. This week, the Dutch men's team will play two ODI's against @CricketScotland on Wednesday 19 and Friday 21 May in Rotterdam. Discover the squad and our preview 👇https://t.co/2QBy1CbXbX — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 17, 2021

Scotland's tour of Netherlands 2021: NED vs SCO preview

With the upcoming T20 World Cup within sight, the Scotland Men's cricket team will take on the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series starting on May 19. This will be the first official fifty-over game between the two sides in almost ten years - with Scotland winning the last two of the pair's meeting back in 2011. The hosts, Netherlands, will come into this series having reached the final of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20 series earlier this year. The side will hope to go into their series against Ireland with a win here.

Meanwhile, Scotland's last ODI match came in 2019. The one-off game, played against the UAE, ended with a 7-wicket loss for the side. With the spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, Scotland have not seen much action lately and will be pumped to finally get back on the field as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, 2021. Despite their lack of game time, the Scots will be the favourites in this match owing to their stellar record against the Netherlands.

NED vs SCO: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium is expected to remain a batting-friendly one through this series, with an average first innings score of around 250-260. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts intermittent rainfall at various points during the day, meaning that the match may be shortened considerably. The temperature is expected to be around 13°C, with 83% humidity and 99% cloud cover - which should help the pacers when they come into play.

Average first innings score: 250

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

NED vs SCO Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

NED: Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Tonny Staal, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt

SCO: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Dylan Budge, Alasdair Evans, Gavin Main

NED vs SCO best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Pieter Seelaar, Ben Cooper

Vice-Captain – Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross

Pieter Seelaar and Kyle Coetzer will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Ben Cooper

All-Rounders – Pieter Seelaar (VC), Safyaan Sharif

Bowlers – Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt

NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

According to our NED vs SCO Dream11 prediction, Scotland are likely to edge past the Netherlands and win this match.

Note: The NED vs SCO player record and as a result, the NED vs SCO best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs SCO Dream11 team and NED vs SCO prediction do not guarantee positive results.

