NED Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 2nd ODI Preview

The Netherlands will take on Scotland in the 2nd ODI match of Scotland's tour of the Netherlands 2021. The match is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium, Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 20, 2021. Here is our NED vs SCO Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

There is a livestream today on the @KNCBcricket YouTube channel https://t.co/Fszq4W7WzK for those who want to follow along. The action starts at 10am UK time. Don't be late! #FollowScotland #NEDvSCO — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 19, 2021

Scotland's tour of Netherlands 2021: NED vs SCO preview

With the upcoming T20 World Cup within sight, the Scotland Men's cricket team will take on the Netherlands in the final of their two-match ODI series on May 20. The first game of the series has already gone Netherlands' way by 14 runs. Max O'Dowd's brilliant 82-run knock combined with vital contributions from Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma and Paul van Meekeren put the hosts at 163 runs, which in the rain-shortened game, proved to be more than enough for their victory. Richie Berrington and George Munsey were the best batsmen for Scotland while Mark Watt and Gavin Main, with 2 wickets each were the best bowlers.

NED vs SCO: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium is expected to remain a batting-friendly one through this series, with an average first innings score of around 250-260. Going by the 1st ODI and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rainfall during the day, meaning that fans will be able to witness an uninterrupted match. The temperature is expected to be around 16°C, with 60-70% humidity and 70% cloud cover - which should help the pacers when they come into play.

Average first innings score: 250

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

NED vs SCO Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

NED: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

SCO: Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans

NED vs SCO best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Richie Berrington, Max O'Dowd

Vice-Captain – Gavin Main, Vivian Kingma

Max O'Dowd and Richie Berrington will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross

Batsmen – Max O'Dowd (C), George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer

All-Rounders – Pieter Seelaar, Richie Berrington (VC), Logan van Beek

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

According to our NED vs SCO Dream11 prediction, Scotland are likely to edge past the Netherlands and win this match.

Note: The NED vs SCO player record and as a result, the NED vs SCO best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs SCO Dream11 team and NED vs SCO prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Netherlands Cricket Twitter