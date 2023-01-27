'Need A Bit Of Confidence And...': Star-Indian All-rounder Opens Up On His Test Comeback

Team India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make a comeback into the Indian team against Australia in the upcoming series after remaining out of the team for about six months. Ravindra Jadeja is named in the test team for the first two tests against Australia and also has proved that he is in form with his seven wicket haul against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

'Ready to take Aussie challenge'

After the end of the third day's play against Tamil Nadu in Chennai Jadeja said that he is completely fit and ready to play against Australia. The left-arm spinner was asked if he was ready or not to which he answered, "Yes, yes, yes."

After taking the five-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu Jadeja said that he was feeling really good playing after such a long time. Jadeja has been out of the Indian squad due to his injury since last year's September and was also ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

"Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully, I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day, but as the game progressed, I was feeling good", Jadeja said as per PTI.

Jadeja also had to undergo surgery due to his knee injury. When Jadeja was asked how he is feeling in terms of fitness to which Jadeja replied, "Yes, I am almost there... It is just a matter of a little bit of confidence. Luckily, I bowled enough overs in the match, like almost 37 overs in the game."

Before this Jadeja was chosen in the Indian team squad for the first two tests against Australia, the Rohit Sharma led Indian team will face Australia at home in the Border Gavaskar Trophy next month. The first test will begin in Nagpur from 9th February.

The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is very important for Team India if they want to book their place in the World Test Championship final. Team India at least need to win 3 or clean sweep Australia to book their position in the World Test Championship final.

Jadeja last played for Team India in the 2022 Asia Cup during which he was ruled out due to his knee injury.