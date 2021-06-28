'Need To Address The 181 Dot Balls': Skipper Mithali Raj After 1st ODI Defeat

After England trumped over India in the first ODI on Sunday, skipper Mithali Raj opened up on the team's performance admitting that the women had 'lacked intent.' India women grappled against England women in the 1st ODI and managed to hit a score of only 201 with a whopping 181 dot balls in the 50 overs. According to Mithali Raj, the 181 dot balls by the Indian women needed to be addressed and 'more intent' was needed in the second ODI vs England on June 30.

"I think we lacked intent in all three departments. Could have had another from the top five stay there and get some runs. The bowlers could have been more consistent in their lengths, and our fielding needs a lot more effort. [Dot balls?] Something we need to address by the next game," said Mithali.

The women's skipper also credited the England bowlers for their 'experienced bowling attack' saying that the hosts knew their conditions and which lengths to bowl well. "Thought our seamers would be effective, but other than Jhulan Goswami the other two couldn't find their rhythm. We'll look at the composition for the next game, maybe bring in a spinner. [Changes to batting?] We'll look at that as well," she added.

India managed to register an easily defeatable score of 201/8 against England women in the 1st ODI on Sunday largely owing to skipper Mithali Raj's patient knock of 72 runs. The skipper held the team together after early dismissals and stitched two important partnerships—56 runs with Punam Raut (32) and 65 with Deepti Sharma (30)—to take India forward. After registering a remarkable Test debut, teen sensation Shafali Verma failed to light the sparks in her ODI debut and lasted just 14 balls from which she scored 15 runs. India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur's (1) poor form continued while Shikha Pandey (3) and Jhulan Goswami (1) remained unbeaten.

(With Agency Inputs)