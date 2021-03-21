'Need To Get To The Bottom Of His Injury': Chris Silverwood On Jofra Archer Missing ODIs

After the ECB ruled out Jofra Archer from the upcoming three-match ODI series against India following his elbow woes, England coach Chris Silverwood lamented over the loss, stating that there was a need to get to the bottom of the issue. Stressing on how Jofra deserved a 'long successful career for England', Chris Silverwood hoped to have his star pacer back for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

"Obviously, it is disappointing for Jofra and for us, it is clearly something we need to get to the bottom of. We will make sure that we have every possible resource surrounding him and hopefully getting him on the field fit and fine for the future of England. I think first and foremost we need to get to the bottom of the problem. Obviously, he is going to miss the early stages of the IPL and it will be led by the medics. First and foremost, we have to make sure that he is okay," Silverwood said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

"Well, it is what it is. It is technically not the same problem, is it? The important thing is here that we get it cleared up and we get him to see the specialist. We need to make sure that we make it clear for Jofra to have a long successful career for England. In this moment of time, I am pretty chilled out but the most important thing for me right now is that Jofra sees the right people to get fully fit," he added. READ | Jofra Archer to pull out of IPL 2021, might also miss ODI series against India: Reports

Jofra Archer to miss out of ODIs, IPL 2021?

England pacer Jofra Archer who has been on a roll in the recent series against India pulled out of the three-match ODI series earlier today due to his elbow injury. Issuing a statement the ECB said, "Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26, and 28 March."

The fiery pacer, who had also missed two Tests in England's 1-3 series defeat against India is also said to undergo another injection in his elbow after the ongoing T20I series. As per reports, he is expected to sit out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with news that he might have to let go of his multi-crore contract with the Rajasthan franchise.

(With Agency Inputs)