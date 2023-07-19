'Needs To Develop, The Brain Muscle': Former Pakistan Cricketers Insult Naseem Shah

Former Pakistani captain Aamer Sohail will always be known in the history of the India vs Pakistan rivalry for something unnecessary he did against Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad in the 1996 ODI World Cup. Sohail was cleaned up by Prasad after the unwanted reaction he gave to the Indian pacer after hitting him towards the point region. Aamer has once again gained headlines after his outrageous comment on young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah while doing commentary during the SL vs PAK 1st Test.

Aamer Sohail played a total of 47 Tests for Pakistan and made 2823 runs

Sohail also led Pakistan in six Tests and also in 22 ODIs

Aamer Sohail is currently part of the commentary panel for the SL vs PAK Test series

Aamer Sohail and Ramiz Raja roast Naseem Shah for his batting skills

(Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah during the PAK vs ENG Test series in December 2022 / Image: AP)

Aamer Sohail is blamed to be a part of controversies and has once again gained limelight after his shocking remark on young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. Sohail who is a part of the commentary panel for the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, said on air while doing commentary with his former teammate Ramiz Raja that, Naseem shall develop some brain muscles other than batting muscles.

Ramiz Raja while doing commentary during the first SL vs PAK Test match at Galle, asked Sohail, "Naseem doesn't have any problem developing the batting muscle", to which he replied:

There is another muscle he needs to develop, the brain muscle. He will become a better cricketer and bowler

Naseem Shah came into the bat at number 10 on Day 4 during the SL vs PAK first Test match at Galle and made six runs and faced a total of 78 balls. His patient knock put Pakistan in a strong position as they just need 83 runs to win the match after they ended the 4th day at 48/3.

Saud Shakeel makes a flurry of records in the first SL vs PAK Test

Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel was the star of the team's batting in the first innings against Sri Lanka and played an unbeaten knock of 208 runs in 361 balls. This was his second Test hundred in his 11 Test inning and currently averages at 98.50.