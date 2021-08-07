Neeraj Chopra Makes Germany's Johannes Vetter Eat His Words And How

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history as he became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in a track and field event in more than 100 years. Chopra finished on top of the podium as he threw the longest throw in his second attempt, which no other finalist could break before the competition came to an end. Chopra registered a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt to bring the first gold medal for India at this year's Olympics. Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

"It will be tough for him to beat me"

Earlier this year, Germany's Johannes Vetter had said Chopra will find it difficult to beat him at the Tokyo Olympics despite his ability to throw far. Interestingly, the German athlete couldn't even finish inside the top 3 in the men's javelin throw final. Vetter failed to qualify for the top 8 after the initial three attempts, where he registered 82.52m as his best throw. Vetter finished 9th in the competition. Vetter's fellow countrymen Julian Weber finished fourth after the end of the final event at the Tokyo Olympics.

"He (Chopra) threw good throws twice this year. Above 86m in Finland (86.79m at the Kuortane Games). If he is healthy and if he is in the right shape, especially in his technique, he can throw far. But he has to fight with me. I am looking to throw over 90m in Tokyo, so it will be tough for him to beat me," Vetter had said while interacting with the media. Also, note that Vetter currently holds the second-best throw of all-time, 97.76m in Chorzow.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who had described Chopra as his hero, finished fifth with his best throw of 84.62m. Nadeem's best throw came in his third attempt. Chopra had qualified for the final event after throwing the longest in the preliminary round for Group A athletes. The last time an Indian athlete had won an Olympic track and field medal was back in 1900. The medals, both silver, were won by British-Indian Norman Pritchard in the 200 metres and 200 metres hurdles.

Image: Olympics.com & PTI

