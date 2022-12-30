Neeraj Chopra Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery After Scary Car Accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday met with a car accident while travelling alone on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives when the accident happened on NH-58 near Manglaur at 5:30 am IST. The left-handed batsman has been admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun, where he is undergoing treatment.

Indian olympian Neeraj Chopra has issued a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. The Tokyo 2020 gold medalist turned to his official Twitter handle to send his thoughts and prayers to Pant and also wished the wicketkeeper-batsman a speedy recovery. Chopra in his tweet said that he hopes to see Pant back to doing what he does best.

"My thoughts and prayers are with @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back to doing what you do best," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

What happened?

The 25-year-old reportedly fell asleep while driving which caused the unfortunate accident. As per reports, Pant shattered the windscreen of his car to break out after the vehicle caught fire as a result of the accident. Some passersby helped Rishabh Pant get back on his feet and also provided him with a blanket before calling the ambulance. Pant was rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for primary treatment before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

According to a BCCI statement, the Delhi Capitals captain has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Pant’s condition remains stable. Reports suggest that Pant could be transferred to Delhi for further treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to arrange an air ambulance if needed.

Image: PTI/ANI