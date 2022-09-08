Australia and New Zealand are currently playing the second one-day international of their three-match series at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Australia scored 195/9 in 50 overs after being asked by New Zealand to bat first. Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc were the major contributors with the bat for the home side as they scored 61, 25, and 38 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Maxwell sustained a blow on his backside after a throw from James Neesham went horribly wrong.

AUS vs NZ: Glenn Maxwell hit on his backside

The incident took place when Australia were batting in the first innings of the match. Maxwell, who was involved in a partnership with Steven Smith at the time, was seen wincing in pain after being hit by Neesham on the backside. Maxwell was trying to steal a single when the ball hit him on his backside. The video has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia (CA). It has garnered more than 22,000 views since being posted a couple of hours ago.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. Australia lost four wickets in the first powerplay in the form of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Marcus Stoinis, all went for single-digit scores. Alex Carey and Steve Smith then forged a crucial partnership of 28 runs before the former was dismissed for 12 off 28 balls.

Smith was involved in another partnership of 49 runs with Glenn Maxwell to help Australia post a competitive total. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also forged an unbeaten stand of 47 runs. Trent Boult picked four wickets in 10 overs, while Matt Henry scalped three wickets. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner also picked a wicket each.

New Zealand are currently trying to chase down the total and need 192 runs in 48 overs to win the game. They have lost one wicket in the form of Martin Guptill, who was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Starc for 2 off 5 balls. New Zealand would like to win the match in order to level the three-match series. Australia had won the first game by 2 wickets on Tuesday.

Image: cricket.com.au/Twitter

