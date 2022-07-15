Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra stated that he was quite relieved to learn that Virat Kohli will not be playing in the T20I series against the West Indies. After the second ODI against England, Nehra said on Sony Sports Network that he felt happy because he believed that the former India skipper needs a break and more practice to hone his technique before he returns to international cricket. The BCCI has announced the T20I squad for the West Indies and some notable names have been missing, including the likes of Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

"After this match, there is only one left, you won't be going to the West Indies, and you probably need this break as well. I'll advise you to take a break for three to four weeks, reflect on what you need to accomplish going forward, and then return. You're talking about a player like Virat Kohli, the runs aren't getting scored at all right now. If you are a young player, you tend to play continuously when you are scoring runs. You are talking about an experienced player here," Nehra said.

"He is not the kind of player who, if he keeps playing, will at least occasionally score runs. To be quite honest, I felt very good hearing that he would not be joining the West Indies trip because, in order to increase your chances of scoring runs, you should probably take a break, practise more, change your technique, and do all else you can. Only if you give yourself time, you can consider what you need to do in the future. There may be an issue if you keep playing back to back," Nehra added.

Kohli's declining form

For the past couple of years, Kohli hasn't been in the best of shape. On Thursday, the batter got off to a fantastic start in the second ODI against England by hitting three boundaries before being bowled for 16 from 25 balls. The 33-year-old has not gone beyond the 20-run mark in any of his innings in the ongoing bilateral series against England, including the fifth Test, two T20Is, and the second ODI. The star player has not scored a century in any format of the game since 2019.

India's T20I squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.