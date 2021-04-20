Neil Wagner Gives Remarkably Calm Reaction While Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In New Zealand

New Zealand cricketer Neil Wagner received his Covid-19 vaccine at Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday. Neil Wagner received his first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which consists of two doses that are given with at least an interval of 3 weeks in between. He was the final member of the New Zealand cricket team to be vaccinated ahead of their upcoming tour of England in early June where they are scheduled to play 2 Test matches.

First @covid19nz vaccine jab for @NeilWagner13 in Tauranga today. He’s the last of our New Zealand based players to receive the first of two doses ahead of departure to England in May. pic.twitter.com/7nxUdEkvFs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 20, 2021

Neil Wagner is the last player on the squad to be vaccinated

The Black Caps posted a picture of Neil Wagner getting his first dose of the vaccine. As per a video circulated by the Home Ministry of New Zealand, before giving the vaccine, Neil Wagner was asked a few safety questions and was given the vaccine on the right-hand side. Being a left-hand fast bowler, taking the vaccine on the right hand was the preferable choice. The Kiwi Test bowler was apparently very calm, giving no reaction whatsoever except a smile after receiving the vaccine.

After taking the vaccine, Neil Wagner shared that he was terrified of needles since he broke his toe and had to go through a painful experience involving needles for his recovery. The early vaccination of the New Zealand team was carried out through the New Zealand Government’s “reasons of national significance” criteria. Chris Hopkins, Minister for Covid-19 Response, had announced the national significance category in March which was expected to cover New Zealand's national sports teams that will be playing overseas.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 commitment makes him miss the vaccine

Out of the 20-member squad, Neil Wagner was the 15th member of the New Zealand squad to be vaccinated. Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner couldn’t be vaccinated since they left early for the Indian Premier League. The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 campaign has not taken off yet due to an elbow injury. Will Young, the 5th member of the squad not to be vaccinated, ]is playing for Durham in the English County Championship 2021.

Vaccine in India

The BCCI has stated that players in the IPL won't get a Vaccine in India. Instead, the league will follow strict bio-bubble restrictions which will isolate the players from the outside world. The Government of India has recently made an announcement that everyone above the age of 18 will get a vaccine in India in Phase 3 of the vaccination drive

Coronavirus cases on the decline with Vaccine in New Zealand

The New Zealand coronavirus cases have seen a massive decline since the government is able to deal with the situation efficiently. On April 19, 2021, the New Zealand coronavirus cases dropped to 1 new case with an average of 1 case being found every week. The first dose of vaccine in New Zealand was given on February 18, 2021, and as of April 13, 2021, 30,194 people have been fully vaccinated with 105,391 people receiving at least the first dose.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter