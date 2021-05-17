Neil Wagner Has Massive Warning For Joe Root Ahead Of England Tour

Before facing India in the World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the New Zealand team is set to face England in a 2-Test series starting from June 2 at the Lord’s. Ahead of the two matches, Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner has said that the two matches against England won’t be considered as a warmup before the World Test Championship against India. This can be considered as an indirect warning to Joe Root where the New Zealand team is ready to go all out and win the tour against England ahead of the WTC final.

Neil Wagner's indirect warning to Joe Root

Most of the New Zealand players have arrived in London with the IPL players from the Maldives, with captain Kane Williamson along with players Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek arriving on Monday. Neil Wagner was quoted by ESPNcricinfo saying that the New Zealand team is not going to the two Test matches against England just as warm-ups for the WTC final. He further said that he knows for a fact that they are going to get out there and pride themselves in the way they have been playing Test cricket and they want to win Test matches for New Zealand.

While speaking about playing at the Lord’s, Wagner said that the nerves and the unknowns will be away since he had played at the Lord’s a couple of times now. He further said that things will feel familiar at the Lord’s since he has played one Test there in 2013 and a couple of county games. Wagner also said that having been there and played on those grounds they have been around those conditions so it will be nice to go there and hit the ground running and knowing what to expect.

England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both the teams will battle for the first World Test Championship battle. Before the Final, New Zealand will play its first Test match against England from June 2-6 and its second Test on June 10-14. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series will take place at Lord’s and Edgbaston.

BJ Watling retirement

BJ Watling announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket after the New Zealand tour of England. BJ Watling made his Test debut for New Zealand in December 2009 and since then he has made his appearance as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 65 matches. As per BJ Watling retirement, fans would see Watling play his last 3 Test matches in England, out of which 2 Tests will be against England with the last one against India in the World Test Championship Final 2021.

New Zealand squad for WTC final

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Image Source: Neil Wagner Twitter