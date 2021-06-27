Neil Wagner Reveals Reason Behind Virat Kohli's 'shush Finger' Celebration In WTC Final

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his on-field aggression and often engages in competitive banter to get under the skin of the opposition. However, it seems New Zealand supporters, who were present to back their side against India in the World Test Championship final, got better of Kohli as they managed to suck out a response from the Indian batsman following hours of teasing. Kohli was seen shushing the crowd while celebrating the fall of wickets during the summit clash against the Blackcaps.

Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner has now revealed the reason behind Kohli's 'shush finger' celebrations, which followed after every time an Indian bowler picked a wicket. Wagner, while talking to the press, said that Kohli was shushing New Zealand supporters because they were constantly trying to get under the Indian skipper's skin by singing the famous Cranberries song 'Zombie'. Wagner said people in the crowd were singing "In you head Kohli, in your head Kohli, Kohli", which prompted the 'shush finger' response from the India captain. Wagner said the crowd had also made a song in support of New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

WTC final 2021

New Zealand created history earlier this week as they became the inaugural winner of the World Test Championship final. The Kiwis defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 8 wickets as they chased down a low total in the final innings of the game on June 23. India had scored 217 runs in the first innings, and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. In the third innings, India was bowled out for mere 170 runs, leaving 139 runs for the Kiwis as the target to win the match.

Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out. New Zealand is all set to play its first Test series against India in the next cycle of the World Test Championship in November this year, where Kohli will raring for revenge.

IMAGE: AP