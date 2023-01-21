'Neither Me Nor Babar Were...': Afridi Pans PCB Logic Behind Naming Masood As Vice-captain

Babar Azam led Pakistan has not performed well in international cricket of late and the Pakistani skipper has also been criticised for the same. Pakistan lost to big teams like Australia, England and New Zealand at home. There have been discussions inside the Pakistan camp about whether the board wants him to captain the team or not. Although any official statement has not been released regarding the matter.

There were reports that Pakistan Cricket Board has been thinking of Shan Masood as a strong candidate for captaincy, however, he was made the vice-captain against New Zealand.

Former cricketer and former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi has questioned the board's logic to make Shan Masood the vice-captain. He further said that he was not even in consideration for a position in the team against New Zealand.

'Shan Masood should not have been named as vice-captain'

"Shan Masood should not have been named as vice-captain of the ODI squad. Chairman of the PCB should have taken captain or chief selector under confidence; he was neither under consideration by me nor by Babar Azam for the first two ODI against New Zealand," Shahid Afridi said.

"Shan Masood cannot be named as captain or vice-captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team based on his performances for Derbyshire," Afridi added.

Shahid Afridi also gave his verdict on the ongoing tussle over the captaincy and also towards the split captaincy going on in the team. Shahid said, "I believe that Babar Azam has a lot of room for improvement in his captaincy. I am not in favour of having three different captains for the different game formats, and instead suggest naming one captain for ODI and Test cricket and a separate captain for T20s'."

Pakistan Cricket Team are not going through good days after the 2022 T20 World Cup. After losing to England in the World Cup final, they also lost to them in both the ODI and Test series at home.

New Zealand also proved to be a tough opponent for Pakistan at home as they drew both the Tests against them and also lost the One Day International series 2-1.