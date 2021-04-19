NEP Vs MAL Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Nepal Trinations Cup 2021 Match 3 Preview

Nepal and Malaysia are all set to clash in the third fixture of the ongoing Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series. The NEP vs MAL match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, April 19, 2021. Here is our NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction, NEP vs MAL Dream11 team and NEP vs MAL player record information.

NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction: NEP vs MAL match preview

Nepal, Netherlands and Malaysia will battle it out in a total of seven matches in the shortest format. The hosts Nepal have had a stunning start to their campaign as they claimed a comfortable 9-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the inaugural fixture of the tournament. Nepal's bowling attack impressed in their opening game as they restricted the Netherlands to 136/4 in 20 overs.

They chased down the total comfortably within 15 overs with 9 wickets to spare. Opening batsman Kushal Bhurtel was the top scorer with 62 runs, whereas Aasif Sheikh remained unbeaten on 54 to help them secure a crucial win in the series-opener.

Malaysia, on the other hand, came second in their opening clash against the Netherlands and will be keen to get off the mark on the points table with an improved performance against Nepal on Monday. The clash proved to be a high-scoring one as the Netherlands posted an imposing total of 192 in the game. Virandeep Singh impressed with the bat for Malaysia with a blistering knock of 84.

However, his valiant effort went in vain as they ultimately lost the fixture by 15 runs. While Nepal appear to be the favourties to pocket the contest, Malaysia are expected to give them a tough challenge in the third match of the series.

NEP vs MAL Kirtipur weather report

According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the day in Kirtipur on the match day. The conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket and there are no chances of rain on Monday. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the game.

NEP vs MAL pitch report

The wicket at Kirtipur is expected to favour the batsmen over the bowlers. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards and the batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball. No teams have been bowled out in the tournament so far and the bowlers have struggled to pick up wickets on the surface. Considering the pitch as well as the weather conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

NEP vs MAL Dream11 team: Full squads

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandip Lamichhane, Abhinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari.

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz Noor (c), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Bin Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Arudin, Mohd Shafiq Sharif, Ainool Hafizs, Aminudin Ramly, Muhammad Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat Durani and Dhivendran Mogan.

NEP vs MAL player record

Paras Khadka is the top scorer for Nepal in T20Is and he has amassed 799 runs in 33 games. The batter also has a century and four half-centuries to his name in the format. Karan KC is the leading wicket-taker for hosts Nepal in the shortest format. The player has claimed 37 wickets in 29 matches. Star spinner Sandip Lamichhane has emerged to be one of the most prominent cricketers in Nepal and he has picked up 36 wickets in just 21 T20Is so far.

It is Virandeep Singh who has scored the most number of runs for Malaysia in the shortest format of the game. The batter has amassed 651 runs in 22 matches for his national side. Pavandeep Singh has been the team's most successful bowler. The left-arm spinner has claimed 26 wickets so far in 20 games.

NEP vs MAL best team

Wicketkeeper - V Singh (VC), M Sheikh

Batsmen - K Bhurtel (C), G Malla, S Aziz, A Faiz

All-rounders - S Muniandy, K Karan

Bowlers - S Lamichhane, S Kami, P Singh

NEP vs MAL: NEP vs MAL match prediction

As per our NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction, Nepal will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NEP vs MAL match prediction and NEP vs MAL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NEP vs MAL Dream11 team and NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

