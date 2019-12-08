NEP Vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The bronze medal match of the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games Men’s Cricket tournament will be played between Nepal and Maldives. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for December 9 and will start at 8:45 AM IST.

NEP vs MLD Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing T20I event saw the return of cricket to South Asian Games after a gap of nine years. Five teams are participating in the men’s tournament while four teams are participating in the women’s event. All matches from the five-team men’s cricket tournament are being played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. The tournament started on December 3 with an opening game between Nepal and Sri Lanka Under-23 team. The Sri Lankan Under-23 team won that contest by six wickets and five balls to spare. Nepal and Maldives will now clash for the bronze medal on December 9 while Under-23 teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will eye for the gold medal on December 10.

NEP vs MLD Dream11 Squad details

NEP vs MLD Dream11: NEP Squad

Gyanendra Malla (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Sushan Bhari, Kushal Bhurtel, Avinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Paras Khadka, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh

NEP vs MLD Dream11: MLD Squad

Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Umar Adam, Mohamed Azzam, Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ali Ivan, Ameel Mauroof, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeg

NEP vs MLD Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mohamed Azzam

All-rounder – Paras Khadka, Karan KC, Umar Adam

Batsmen – Gyanendra Malla (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh

Bowlers – Mohamed Mahfooz (vc), Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohara, Leem Shafeeg

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WORLD RECORD ALERT ⚠



Nepal’s #AnjaliChand has taken 6-0 against @maldivescricket in ongoing 13th #SAG2019, 2.1-2-0-6 is the best bowling figures in Women’s T20Is.



Maldives: 16/10 at 10.1 overs

Nepal: 17/0 at 0.5 overs

Nepal won Maldives by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/VBNTXXBeXo — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 2, 2019

