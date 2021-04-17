NEP Vs NED Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, 1st T20I Match Preview And All Details

Nepal and Netherlands are scheduled to clash in the opening fixture of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series. The NEP vs NED match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Here is our NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction, NEP vs NED Dream11 team and NEP vs NED playing 11.

NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction: NEP vs NED match preview

The upcoming Nepal Tri-Nations T20I series will feature Nepal, Netherlands and Malaysia in which the three nations will battle it out in 7 matches for the ultimate championship. Nepal and Netherlands will battle it out in the opening contest of the series on April 17, and the final of the tournament is slated to be played on April 24. While both teams will be looking to claim an important victory in their first match of the Tri-Nation T20I series, Netherlands will look to make a mark ahead of the ICC World T20.

The upcoming contest will mark Netherlands' return to international cricket as they last featured in the final of the ICC Men’s World T20I Qualifier in 2019 where they beat Ireland by 21 runs. Nepal, on the other hand, have a chance of redeeming themselves after an underwhelming run in the Eastern Region Asia World T20 Qualifiers where they finished as the wooden spooners. Both sides have exciting players of the shortest format in their line-ups, and their upcoming clash promises to be an enthralling one for the viewers.

NEP vs NED Kirtipur weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the first match of the Tri-Nation T20I series on Saturday. There are also chances of rain interrupting the cricketing action in the first innings of the match. However, it is expected to be a passing shower and will not have a major impact on the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the game.

NEP vs NED pitch report

The wicket at Kirtipur is expected to be a balanced one. While the faster bowlers will get some swing with the new ball considering the clouded conditions, the batters are expected to dominate the latter half of the match. Considering the wicket as well as the weather conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the pitch.

NEP vs NED Dream11 team (probable playing XIs)

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (c), Aasif Sheikh., Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, S Lamichhane, S Alam and K S Airee.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Tobias Visee (wk), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma and Sebastiaan Braat.

NEP vs NED best team: NEP vs NED player record

Karan KC is the leading wicket-taker for hosts Nepal in the shortest format. The player has claimed 37 wickets in 28 matches. Star spinner Sandip Lamichhane has emerged to be one of the most prominent cricketers in Nepal and he has picked up 34 wickets in just 20 T20Is so far. Paras Khadka is the top scorer for Nepal in T20Is and he has amassed 799 runs in 34 games. The batter also has a century and four half-centuries to his name in the format.

Pieter Seelaar, with 53 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker for Netherlands in T20I cricket. Ben Cooper is one of the most experienced cricketers in the Netherlands side and the batsman has scored 1094 runs so far in 51 matches. The dynamic batter also has slammed seven half-centuries in the format for his team.

NEP vs NED best team

Wicketkeeper - P Bhandari, S Edwards

Batsmen - B Cooper, G Malla, M O'dowd (C)

All-rounders - K Karan, P Khadka (VC), P Seelaar

Bowlers - K Singh Airee, P Meekeren, V Kingma

NEP vs NED: NEP vs NED match prediction

As per our NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction, Netherlands will come out on top in this contest.

