NEP Vs NED Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Nepal Trinations Cup T20I Preview

Nepal (NEP) will lock horns with Netherlands (NED) in the final of the Nepal Trinations Cup T20I series. The NEP vs NED match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. Here is our NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction, NEP vs NED Dream11 team and NEP vs NED player record information.

NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction: NEP vs NED match preview

Nepal and the Netherlands have collided twice so far in the tournament, with both the team winning one game each. Nepal won the first outing by nine wickets, while the Netherlands won the second by three wickets after successfully chasing down 206 runs. However, going into the finale, Gyanendra Malla and team are at the top of the standings with six points, while the Netherlands are at the second spot with five points.

NEP vs NED pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 30 km/h. The pitch at the TU Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

NEP vs NED Dream11 team: Full squads

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey.

NEP vs NED player record: NEP vs NED top picks

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Netherlands: Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar, Paul van Meekeren

NEP vs NED best team

Wicketkeeper: Aasif Sheikh

Batsmen: Ben Cooper, Tonny Staal, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar, Karan KC, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami

NEP vs NED match prediction

As per our NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction, Nepal will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NEP vs NED match prediction and NEP vs NED playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NEP vs NED Dream11 team and NEP vs NED Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cricket Netherlands/ Twitter