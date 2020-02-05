NEP Vs OMN Dream11 World Cup League 2 Predictions, And All Match Details

Nepal will face Oman in the 25th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2020. The match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Wednesday, February 5 at 9:15 AM IST. Gyanendra Malla will captain Nepal and Zeeshan Maqsood will lead Oman. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Herschelle Gibbs picks this Indian cricketer to be the all-time best in the business

NEP vs OMN Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Nepal:

Gyanendra Malla (captain), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Sharad Vesawkar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh, Rohit Paudel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara, and Kushal Malla.

Oman:

Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Suraj Kumar(wicketkeeper), Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, and Mohammad Sanuth.

ALSO READ | Bollywood movies based on cricket that are motivational and inspiring

NEP vs OMN Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Suraj Kumar

Batsmen: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Jatinder Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla

All-Rounders: Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Paras Khadka (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane

The Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | David Warner's comic 'Like Father, like daughter' moment in backyard cricket; watch clip

NEP vs OMN Form Guide

Oman is currently fourth in the points table and have four wins out of eight games. Their last completed ODI was played against Namibia which was won by Namibia. Oman's best batsmen in the game were Mohammad Nadeem and Suraj Kumar. Their best bowlers were Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan.

Nepal is currently last on the points table as they have not played a single game in the tournament till now. Their last ODI was played against the Marylebone Cricket Club and Nepal ended up on the winning side. Their best batsmen in the game were Binod Bhandari and Pawan Sarraf. Their best bowlers were Lalit Rajbanshi and Pawan Sarraf.

Nepal are the favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | Skippers Kane & Kohli's moment on the boundary lines defines the Spirit of Cricket