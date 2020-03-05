NEP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

The ninth match of the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 will be played between Nepal and Singapore. The NEP vs SIN live match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The NEP vs SIN live match is scheduled for March 6 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. Here is our NEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, NEP vs SIN Dream11 team and NEP vs SIN match prediction.

NEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NEP vs SIN live match preview

The ongoing 5-team tournament is being played in Bangkok, Thailand. It started on February 29 and will conclude on March 6. Around 10 T20Is will be played across seven days at the Terdthai Cricket Ground. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Singapore are currently at the top of the points table with three wins out of three matches. Meanwhile, Nepal are placed fourth on the table with one win from their three matches. Top two teams from the tournament will then qualify for Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur in August 2020.

NEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which NEP vs SIN playing 11 will be selected

NEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: NEP Squad

Gyanendra Malla (c), Binod Bhandari (wk), Kushal Malla, Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhuvan Karki, Abinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Sushan Bhari.

NEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: SIN Squad

Manpreet Singh (wk), Amjad Mahboob (c), Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Rohan Rangarajan, Aryaman Sunil, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aritra Dutta, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Vinoth Baskaran, Abdul Bhadelia.

NEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: NEP vs SIN Dream11 team

Here is the NEP vs SIN Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Manpreet Singh

All-rounders – Kushal Malla, Karan KC

Batsmen – Gyanendra Malla (c), Surendran Chandramohan, Binod Bhandari, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers – Amjad Mahboob (vc), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Anantha Krishna

NEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: NEP vs SIN match prediction

Singapore start off as favourites to win the game as per the NEP vs SIN match prediction.

Please note that the above NEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction are made according to our own analysis. The NEP vs SIN Dream11 team made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

