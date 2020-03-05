NEP Vs SIN Live Score, Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The ninth match of the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 season will be played between Nepal and Singapore. The NEP vs SIN live match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The NEP vs SIN live match is scheduled for March 6 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. Let's take a look at NEP vs SIN live streaming details, pitch and weather report.

NEP vs SIN Live Score: Preview

The ongoing five-team tournament is being played in Bangkok, Thailand. It started on February 29 and will conclude on March 6. Around 10 T20Is will be played across seven days at the Terdthai Cricket Ground. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Singapore are currently at the top of the points table with three wins out of three matches. Meanwhile, Nepal are placed fourth on the table with one win from their three matches. Top two teams from the tournament will qualify for the Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur in August 2020.

NEP vs SIN Live Score: Squad Updates

NEP vs SIN Live Score: Nepal Squad

Gyanendra Malla (c), Binod Bhandari (wk), Kushal Malla, Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhuvan Karki, Abinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Sushan Bhari

NEP vs SIN Live Score: Singapore Squad

Manpreet Singh (wk), Amjad Mahboob (c), Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Rohan Rangarajan, Aryaman Sunil, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aritra Dutta, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Vinoth Baskaran, Abdul Bhadelia

NEP vs SIN Live Score: NEP vs SIN Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 6 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. There are no official broadcasters for the NEP vs SIN live match in India. However, FanCode will provide the NEP vs SIN live streaming on their website and app. NEP vs SIN live score can be seen on the ACC's official website and social media pages.

NEP vs SIN Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests slight rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 32°C.

NEP vs SIN Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at Terdthai Cricket Ground generally favours the batsmen. The average first innings total here is 135. Meanwhile, the average total while chasing is 104. Considering past records at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss.

