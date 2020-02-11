NEP Vs USA Dream11 CWC League 2 Predictions, Full Squads, And All Match Details

Nepal will face the United States of America in the 30th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Wednesday, February 12 at 9:15 AM IST. Gyanendra Malla will captain Nepal and Saurabh Netravalkar will lead the United States of America. Let us take a look at their squads and the NEP vs USA Dream11 top picks that can get you favourable results.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Squads and Favourable Dream11

NEP vs USA Dream11: Here are the squads for the two teams:

Nepal:

Gyanendra Malla (captain), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Paras Khadka, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Rohit Paudel, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Kushal Malla.

United States of America:

Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Akshay Homraj (wicketkeeper), Xavier Marshall, Rusty Theron, Ian Holland, Steven Taylor, Cameron Stevenson, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Karima Gore, Timil Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, and Nisarg Patel.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keepers: Akshay Homraj, Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Gyanendra Malla

All-Rounders: Ian Holland (captain), Kushal Malla, Paras Khadka

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar (vice-captain), Cameron Stevenson, Karan KC

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NEP vs USA Dream11

Nepal are currently sixth in the points table with one win out of three games. Their last game was against Oman and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Gyanendra Malla and Paras Khadka. Their best bowlers in the game were Sushan Bhari and Kushal Malla.

United States of America are currently second in the points table with six wins out of ten games. Their last game was against Nepal and their opponents won by 35 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ian Holland and Cameron Stevenson. Their best bowlers in the game were Saurabh Netravalkar and Cameron Stevenson.

United States of America are the favourites to win this match.

